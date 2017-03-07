The area of high pressure that brought us a pleasant start to the week is retreating ahead of an approaching cold front.Temperatures will soar into the lower and middle 70s across the area ahead of the front. There may be a brief shower or sprinkle in parts of the area this afternoon but most will remain dry until the evening.As the front approaches tonight, showers will move through the area and temps will stay in the 50s overnight.Drier air then rushes in across the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will decrease quickly on Wednesday behind the front, but temperatures will remain around 70 for the daytime high.A very warm day is in store for the area on Thursday. With plentiful sunshine, afternoon high temperatures will soar into the middle 70s. The 70s will be short-lived as a cold front drops in from the northwest. This front will quickly pass through the area on Friday with more clouds and even a stray shower. Ahead of this front, temperatures will spike into the upper 60s.The real cooldown happens behind this front on Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s on Friday night and will only recover into the lower 50s on Saturday.Rain, and yes, perhaps even some snowflakes will arrive on Saturday night and continue into Sunday as a storm moves from the lower Mississippi Valley into the Carolinas. The track of this storm will determine which areas receive rain, snow or a mix.Have a great Tuesday!Bigwather