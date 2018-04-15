Well, it sure got pretty interesting in @cityofdanville for a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/fIF15e7Iov — David Baltazar (@Standard6Speed) April 15, 2018

Damage of Hampton Elementary Greensboro, NC pic.twitter.com/eUSly8E0XB — drjosh (@bLaziNg_TrailS) April 15, 2018

Drove through a tornado today. North Carolina is fun!!!! At least I didn’t die PogChamp pic.twitter.com/xYS7qcYMbU — Jenna (@jennagracex) April 15, 2018

Significant damage was reported in the Greensboro area after a tornado touched down Sunday afternoon.Photos on social media showed trees on houses and some structures completely destroyed.This Facebook user caught video of the tornado.Danville, Va. also got hit with some intense wind gusts.More video and photos from the Greensboro area below: