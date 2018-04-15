TORNADO

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Significant damage reported around Greensboro after tornado hits

Damage of Hampton Elementary Greensboro, NC. (Credit: Twitter/@bLaziNg_TrailS)

Significant damage was reported in the Greensboro area after a tornado touched down Sunday afternoon.

Photos on social media showed trees on houses and some structures completely destroyed.

This Facebook user caught video of the tornado.


Danville, Va. also got hit with some intense wind gusts.



More video and photos from the Greensboro area below:

