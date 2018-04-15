Photos on social media showed trees on houses and some structures completely destroyed.
This Facebook user caught video of the tornado.
Danville, Va. also got hit with some intense wind gusts.
Well, it sure got pretty interesting in @cityofdanville for a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/fIF15e7Iov— David Baltazar (@Standard6Speed) April 15, 2018
More video and photos from the Greensboro area below:
Major damage off of Grooms Road in Reidsville. #reidsville @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/fQgBZpdZsv— Suzi Overstreet (@oilspirations) April 15, 2018
Damage of Hampton Elementary Greensboro, NC pic.twitter.com/eUSly8E0XB— drjosh (@bLaziNg_TrailS) April 15, 2018
Drove through a tornado today. North Carolina is fun!!!! At least I didn’t die PogChamp pic.twitter.com/xYS7qcYMbU— Jenna (@jennagracex) April 15, 2018