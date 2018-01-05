  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

Slick Cumberland roads keep tow truck drivers busy

Tow truck drivers busy during snow storm (WTVD)

By and Akilah Davis
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A day after snow blanketed much of eastern North Carolina, the Sandhills began making plans to return to normal.

Schools were closed Friday, giving students a chilly four-day weekend.

Temperatures remain below freezing but the wind chill temperatures will feel like they are in the single digits.



Tow truck drivers were staying busy in the wake of the snowstorm and were swamped with calls Friday - not just for stuck vehicles, but for cars that simply refused to start in the bitter cold.

"They're just not listening to the fact that if you don't have to go out, don't go out," said Judy Gardner, a dispatcher with SafeTow. "And then we have to think about our drivers, their safety so if they can't get down the road safely in their truck, we can't let them go do it."

Road conditions are improving in Cumberland County, but there may be patches of ice, including black ice on bridges and shaded areas.

Fort Bragg officials are reminding everyone to dress warmly and in layers as temperatures will remain low throughout the week. And keep your skin covered as much as possible to limit exposure to the elements.



Parts of the Fayetteville area and in surrounding counties saw accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snow. With a few areas, mainly near Tarboro reporting as many as 6 inches of snow.

Snow fell heavily in parts of the Sandhills.



Residents are asked to limit traveling on the roads as much as possible. Stay inside if you can.

"This one (car) was actually coming down the road that was pretty much ice," said Johnathan Savage, owner of SafeTow, "and I think what happened, they kind of started sliding and the driver gave it too much gas or too much brake and brakes on snow and ice are your worst enemy,"
