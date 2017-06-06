WEATHER

Turning Cooler And Less Humid

Conditions will be dry tonight with lows dropping to the 60s.

Cool and dry air will start to filter into the state on Wednesday. However, a developing area of low pressure off the coast will be close enough to swing some moisture our way. So there's a small chance for a few isolated showers Wednesday afternoon.

The cool air will stick around Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

By Friday, warmer air will return. Highs will climb to near 90 degrees by the weekend.

Have a great evening!

Chris Hohmann

