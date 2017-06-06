Conditions will be dry tonight with lows dropping to the 60s.Cool and dry air will start to filter into the state on Wednesday. However, a developing area of low pressure off the coast will be close enough to swing some moisture our way. So there's a small chance for a few isolated showers Wednesday afternoon.The cool air will stick around Thursday with partly cloudy skies.By Friday, warmer air will return. Highs will climb to near 90 degrees by the weekend.Have a great evening!Chris Hohmann