Hot and humid weather will continue through the day today. A weak disturbance may touch off a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon, but this will be most prevalent near the coast. Most areas across the Triangle will stay dry.The heat and humidity will persist into tomorrow with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. There will be a bit of a break from the heat on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the humidity won't be quite as high as well. This break will be thanks to high pressure building across the Northeast, which will bring a northeasterly flow of air into the area.The humidity will return by later in the week with another disturbance approaching the area. This disturbance will act as a focal point for spotty showers and thunderstorms later in the week as temperatures climb back into the 90s.Have a great day!Steve Stewart