Slightly cooler today and then big warmup

A weak cool front moving southward will help a slightly cooler flow of air leading to lower temps today. Even so, it will still be about 10 higher than average, with intervals of clouds and sunshine.A weak system will swing eastward tomorrow bringing a mostly cloudy sky and few hit-and-miss showers across Central North Carolina. Most places won't have any heavy rainfall.That weak weather system will move east of the Carolinas tomorrow night, and another large area of high pressure will move over on Thursday and Friday. This will bring more very warm weather. Record-high temperatures for Thursday, Friday and even Saturday could be challenged.A cold front will reach the Appalachians on Friday night and sweep through Central North Carolina on Saturday with spotty showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm. ATTM, the none of the storms will be severe, if they fire.In the wake of Saturday's cold front, cooler weather will move into the region.However, there is no sign of real cold weather. In fact, any real cold weather remains well north of the area through at least the next 10 days.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather