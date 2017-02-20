A large area of high pressure extending over the eastern U.S. has brought very warm wather over central North Carolina and most of the region saw daytime high temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. A weak cool front will drop southward through Virginia this evening and through central North Carolina later tonight and wash out. Lower-level winds out of the northeast will bring a slightly cooler flow of air leading to lower readings tomorrow. Both tonight's low temperature and tomorrow's projected high temperature will be about 10 degrees higher than normal.The high pressure area will move off to the east later tomorrow and tomorrow night. So, lower-level winds will turn more out of the east, then more out of the southeast tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.This will help draw in some moisture off the Atlantic leading to some cloudiness.A frontal boundary with a band of rain will extend from Minnesota into the western Gulf of Mexico. This weather system will weaken as it swings eastward. This will bring more clouds tomorrow night and a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with a few hit-and-miss showers across central North Carolina. Most places won't see any important rainfall.That weak weather system will move east of the Carolinas Wednesday night, and another large area of high pressure will move over the eastern U.S. Thursday and Friday. This will bring more very warm weather. Record-high temperatures for Thursday, Friday and even Saturday could be challenged.A storm forming over Kansas on Thursday will help bring a broad southwest lower-level wind flow into the Deep South and eventually across the Carolinas. This southwest surface flow will support the unseasonably warm weather.A cold front extending southward out of the Kansas storm will sweep eastward as the surface storm moves northeast. This front will reach the Appalachians Friday night and sweep through central North Carolina on Saturday with spotty showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.In the wake of Saturday's cold front, cooler weather will move into the region. However, there is no sign of real cold weather. In fact, any real cold weather should remain well north of the southeast U.S.through at least the next 10 days.Have a great evening!Chris