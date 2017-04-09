High pressure will promote beautiful weather across the Triangle today with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset making for a cool night.High pressure will slide east early this week allowing for more of a southerly flow to take over. Temperatures will rise to near the 80-degree Fahrenheit mark on Monday through Thursday, nearly 10 degrees above the average for this time of year.A cold front will near from the northwest toward the middle of the week, but it will be weak with limited moisture. As a result, there will likely be more in the way of clouds than actual precipitation with nothing more than a stray shower expected.Have a great day!Steve Stewart