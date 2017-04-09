WEATHER

Warm Week Ahead

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure will promote beautiful weather across the Triangle today with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset making for a cool night.

High pressure will slide east early this week allowing for more of a southerly flow to take over. Temperatures will rise to near the 80-degree Fahrenheit mark on Monday through Thursday, nearly 10 degrees above the average for this time of year.

A cold front will near from the northwest toward the middle of the week, but it will be weak with limited moisture. As a result, there will likely be more in the way of clouds than actual precipitation with nothing more than a stray shower expected.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Emu dad babysits 40 chicks
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
More Weather
Top Stories
NC residents hold vigil for victims of Syrian strikes
NC boy in hospital following dirt bike crash
Parents charged for trying to sell their baby on Craigslist
General dies after collapsing during fitness training
Fire crews battle Durham apartment complex fire
Teen accused of sexual assault at Fayetteville carnival
Firefighters battle Clayton mobile home fire
Show More
2 injured in East Durham shooting
Judge rejects plea from man accused in fatal stabbing
City of Durham contains sewer spill
Boy, 11, kills himself after girlfriend faked suicide, his mom says
NC lawmakers seek to stifle hog lawsuits
More News
Top Video
NC residents hold vigil for victims of Syrian strikes
NC boy in hospital following dirt bike crash
2 injured in East Durham shooting
Fire crews battle Durham apartment complex fire
More Video