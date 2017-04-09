The start of the week will feature above average temperatures, and limited rain chances all thanks to high pressure. That will be the dominate weather feature in our area this week.By Wednesday a weak cold front will approach North Carolina. That will squeeze out a few showers, but we're not anticipating anything widespread. Temperatures throughout the remainder of the week will stay in the 70s with low rain chances.Looking ahead to Easter there is some uncertainty in the forecast. Some models are pointing towards a few showers this weekend, and others are dry. We'll keep you updated on any changes. Right now if we do see any rain Easter weekend it doesn't look like it will be widespread.Have a great day!Brittany Bell