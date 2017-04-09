WEATHER

Big Warm up Ahead

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The start of the week will feature above average temperatures, and limited rain chances all thanks to high pressure. That will be the dominate weather feature in our area this week.

By Wednesday a weak cold front will approach North Carolina. That will squeeze out a few showers, but we're not anticipating anything widespread. Temperatures throughout the remainder of the week will stay in the 70s with low rain chances.

Looking ahead to Easter there is some uncertainty in the forecast. Some models are pointing towards a few showers this weekend, and others are dry. We'll keep you updated on any changes. Right now if we do see any rain Easter weekend it doesn't look like it will be widespread.

Have a great day!

Brittany Bell
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Emu dad babysits 40 chicks
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
More Weather
Top Stories
More than 800 Durham residents were without power
Cary police investigate hit and run
Local Coptic church reacts to terror attack on Egypt
Car careens off 15-501 in Durham, lands in the woods
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Palm Sunday church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
Teen dies trying skateboard stunt in Palos Verdes Estates
Show More
NC officer arrested, accused of choking girlfriend
Fresh Express recalls salad after dead bat found inside
5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in SC
Trump defends decision not to hit runway on Syrian airbase
Not so silent night: Dallas emergency siren system hacked
More News
Top Video
Palm Sunday church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
NC residents hold vigil for victims of Syrian strikes
NC boy in hospital following dirt bike crash
2 injured in East Durham shooting
More Video