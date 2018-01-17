  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Snow day fun: Police challenge kid to sledding race

Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department in Tennessee found some "kiddos" taking advantage of the snow day and were brave enough to challenge one to a race. (Mt. Juliet Police Department/Facebook)

Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department in Tennessee found some "kiddos" taking advantage of the snow day and were brave enough to challenge one to a race.

The young boy, of course, left the officers in the dust, and they declared him the winner for going the farthest.

During the livestream, the department also gave some sledding safety tips, asking people to pick out a hill that doesn't cross traffic. They also advised to walk the path before you sled it to make sure there isn't any debris that could hurt someone.
