WEATHER

Snow falling in western North Carolina

People walk pass a snow covered bench in a park (AP Photo/Sang Tan)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Snow is falling in western North Carolina and forecasters say a little more snow is possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for eight counties in western North Carolina. The advisory is in effect until noon Monday in Ashe, Avery, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Swain, Watauga and Yancey counties.

Up to 1 inch of snow is possible, with up to 2 inches in mountains near the Virginia state line. Some schools in western North Carolina were delayed or closed because of the snow.


The weather service said snow was reported in Boone and Asheville early Monday morning.

In much of the rest of the state, forecasters warn of the possibility of wildfires because of low humidity and gusty winds.
