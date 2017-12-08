Get weather on the ABC11 News app.
The counties under the advisory are Wake, Franklin Warren, Granville, and Vance. Meteorologist Chris Hohmann says 1-2" of snow are possible in these areas; however, Wake and Franklin counties could see less than an inch.
A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Person, Orange, and Alamance counties later Friday afternoon. Some spots in this area could see 2-4" of snow.
Snowing in Stem, NC from earlier today. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/karSsZRQ9J— Jeremy Adkins (@SpartanPhotog) December 9, 2017
The rain and snow line headed back northwest Friday evening, making for plain old rain in Raleigh and Durham late Friday night.
What we can expect:
* Rain turning into a wintry mix as temperatures slowly fall into the 30s
* Raleigh won't likely fall below freezing Friday night into Saturday morning
* A second wave of precipitation coming Saturday
The heaviest snow was to the northwest near Roxboro, where the precipitation stayed in the form of snow longer.
Another wave of precipitation coming through Saturday could change back to snow in the Triangle briefly before ending later in the day.
Officials say roads are slick and encourage drivers to be cautious and take it slow, especially in counties to the west of the Triangle.
"Once you all started reporting that there might be some sleet and stuff, I figured I'll just go on home and be safe," said motorist Laverne Robinson, "because like I tell you, there are some terrible drivers out here when it's bad weather"
NC DOT officials say crews will be working through the night to monitor slick spots. They are advising people to stay off of the roads Saturday morning until temperatures are above freezing.
RDU experienced some delays because of the weather. People can monitor flight statuses online.
11 p.m. Update: RDU is open & operating normally. Early Saturday a.m. flights should not be impacted by weather in the Triangle. Weather in other cities along the East Coast may affect some flights. Full update: https://t.co/2DCCNaN33E— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) December 9, 2017
7 p.m. Weather Update: We're seeing some departure delays this evening as airlines work to deice their aircraft. For the complete update, visit https://t.co/2DCCNaN33E— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) December 9, 2017
Officials in the North Carolina mountains are getting ready for a much bigger winter event.
READ MORE: North Carolina reports more than 15,000 power outages as snow falls across state
DOT crews in Henderson County have already started preparing for this weekend by getting the trucks ready.
Winter storm survival guide
Crews started brining roads on Friday.
It comes as Gov. Roy Cooper has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week. He is urging you be ready for potentially dangerous winter weather.
RELATED: Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Next week, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says another cold front will sweep in from the northwest later Tuesday.
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
This will bring a southwest wind flow for a short period of time pushing temps back to around 50. Then colder air will move back into the region. There will be a shower or two with the arrival of the colder air later Tuesday.
Another round of colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week as high pressure builds in.
Also, be sure to share your snow pictures with us! Tweet them using the #ABC11 hashtag, post them to our Facebook page, or upload them here.