Get weather on the ABC11 News app.
The counties under the advisory are Wake, Franklin Warren, Granville, and Vance. Meteorologist Chris Hohmann says 1-2" of snow are possible in these areas; however, Wake and Franklin counties could see less than an inch.
A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Person, Orange, and Alamance counties later Friday afternoon. Some spots in this area could see 2-4" of snow.
Wake, Franklin Warren, Granville & Vance counties now under a #Winter Weather Advisory for up to 1" of snow. Winter Storm Warning for Person, Orange & Alamance counties--some spots in this area could see 2-4" of snow. Details at 4! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XXRq7LcEgw— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) December 8, 2017
Chris says the rain and snow line will drop as far south as Raleigh late this afternoon then head back northwest this evening, so snow and sleet in Raleigh and Durham will change back to rain.
The heaviest snow will fall to the northwest near Roxboro, where the precipitation will stay in the form of snow longer.
Later this evening, the precipitation will diminish then redevelop late tonight. Mostly rain is expected from the Triangle to the south and east, with snow well to the northwest.
The precipitation could change back to snow in the Triangle briefly before ending midday tomorrow.
Officials say roads are slick and encourage drivers to be cautious and take it slow.
What we can expect:
* Rain will turn into a wintry mix this afternoon as temperatures slowly fall into the 30s
* The wintry mix will last into the evening
* Saturday the wintry mix continues till midday and then will melt as temperatures rise to 39
While we're expecting some flurries around here, officials in the North Carolina mountains are getting ready for a much bigger winter event.
Winter storm survival guide
DOT crews in Henderson County have already started preparing for this weekend by getting the trucks ready.
Crews say they expect to start bringing the roads on Friday.
It comes as Gov. Roy Cooper has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week. He is urging you be ready for potentially dangerous winter weather.
RELATED: Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Next week, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says another cold front will sweep in from the northwest later Tuesday.
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
This will bring a southwest wind flow for a short period of time pushing temps back to around 50. Then colder air will move back into the region. There will be a shower or two with the arrival of the colder air later Tuesday.
Another round of colder air will follow for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week as high pressure builds in.
Also, be sure to share your snow pictures with us! Tweet them using the #ABC11 hashtag, post them to our Facebook page, or upload them here.