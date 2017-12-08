WEATHER

North Carolina reports more than 10,000 power outages as snow falls across state

Snow showers create wintry conditions for motorists and pedestrians along Clay Street in downtown Mebane, NC. (Gerry Broome)

Falling snow and icy roads in North Carolina closed local government offices and schools, sent cars sliding off the road and altered the governor's travel plans Friday.

Get weather on the ABC11 News app

Forecasters said heavy snow was falling in the mountainous western part of the state. The National Weather Service said reports from observers indicated that more than 6 inches had fallen in parts of Buncombe County, which includes Asheville, and several other areas.

To the east, snow fell in Greensboro and Durham, with forecasters saying an inch or so of frozen accumulation could occur in a swath of the central part of the state.

Utility officials reported around 11,000 customers without power as of late afternoon, with about a third in Buncombe County.

Buncombe County in the western part of the state had about 2,900 outages, while Forsyth County to the east had 2,300. In the mountains, Macon and Mitchell counties had about 1,000 outages each.

Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow has been forecast for the western part of the state, while parts of central North Carolina could get 1-2 inches (2-5 centimeters) of frozen precipitation.

COOPER: KEEP A CLOSE EYE OUT

North Carolina's governor is warning residents to keep a close eye on winter weather forecasts across the state.



Gov. Roy Cooper issued a news release Friday saying that state trucks took the precaution of brining roads in the western part of the state. He also noted that about a dozen school systems had closed. The impact was expected to be less for counties in the eastern and southern parts of the state, but he warned people to be vigilant.

RELATED: Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week

Cooper said winter weather in the South is notoriously difficult to predict, and forecasts can change in a matter of hours.

The statement issued around noon said that current forecasts call for between 3 inches (8 centimeters) to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in the western part of the state, and 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) to 2 inches (5 centimeters) in the western part of the Piedmont, a swath of land in the central part of the state.

WESTERN NC EVENTS POSTPONED

Snowfall has forced North Carolina's governor has postponed two events in the western part of the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper had been scheduled to discuss the opioid crisis and visit a nonprofit organization that operates a halfway house and soup kitchen in Waynesville, which is west of Asheville. Forecasters say the mountainous area could get as much as six inches of snow from a winter storm that was blowing in Friday.

Winter storm survival guide

A news release said the appearances are postponed and will be rescheduled because of the bad weather.

Cooper was originally scheduled to visit the Haywood Pathways Center, and then hold a round-table discussion on the opioid crisis at a nearby government building.

Henderson County announced that non-emergency offices including library branches and the solid waste department would be closing at noon Friday.

SCHOOLS CLOSE IN BOONE

It's snowing in North Carolina and some schools are closed.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for nine counties in western North Carolina effective through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Snow began falling early Friday and forecasters said 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow was possible in Asheville.

ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather

Schools were closed in the Boone area, where between 2 inches (5 centimeters) and 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow was expected.

A winter weather advisory was in effect in other parts of western North Carolina where 2 inches (5 centimeters) and 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow was possible.

A winter weather advisory was also in effect for Durham, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem. Forecasters expected 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastsnowcoldwinter weathernorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2017 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
WEATHER
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Cold Weekend Ahead
Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week
More Weather
Top Stories
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
New details: Durham driver shot from car behind
ACA sign-up events scheduled in Wake County
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
Woman fearful her Samsung washing machine will explode
Show More
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
PHOTOS: These loving pups need homes!
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
More Photos