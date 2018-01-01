An arctic air invasion is underway and temperatures are going to be running well below normal through the rest of this week and into the upcoming weekend.A very strong area of high pressure will be centered over Iowa this evening and will continue to expand eastward into and over the Carolinas tomorrow and Wednesday.As high pressure increases over central North Carolina tomorrow night and Wednesday, readings will plunge into the lower teens tonight and again tomorrow night.An upper disturbance currently swinging through Montana will move southeast and swing through the southeast U.S. during Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will bring lots of clouds over central North Carolina during Wednesday.This upper-level system will also support the development of a nor'ester storm system off the coast of South Carolina Wednesday and Wednesday night. This storm will track northward. It should produce some snow over the eastern part of North Carolina roughly along and east of the I-95 corridor.Current indications are that amounts will be around an inch or less.The far northeast counties of North Carolina might pick up as much as3 inches as the storm strengthens well off the North Carolina coast Wednesday night and early Thursday.As that storm moves off to the northeast and away from the Carolina coast, there will be a reinforcing shot of cold air flowing into central North Carolina Thursday into Friday. This will lead to more frigid temperatures for both the daytime and nighttime hours of Thursday and Friday. The cold will bottom out Friday night when some of the colder spots away from the city areas could drop into the single numbers.Another very large high pressure area will build southeast out of Canada and into the Great Lakes on Friday. This high will expand into the eastern U.S. on Friday and should be over the Carolinas during Friday night and Saturday. This will support those very cold readings which will linger through Saturday and Saturday night.The high pressure area will start to move east of the Carolinas Sunday. Lower-level winds will turn more out of the south and that will start to bring a warmer flow of air gradually during Sunday afternoon and early next next week.A storm over the central U.S. by Monday will move into the eastern Great Lakes on Monday. This will force a cold front through central North Carolina Monday night of next week. This should bring the region a cold rain that might be mixed with some wintry precipitation.Stay warm!Brittany Bell