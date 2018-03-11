Snow/sleet possible Monday afternoon

Still looks like some snow/sleet tomorrow afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation in the Triangle, but 1-2" possible along and north of I-85. Roads should stay wet.. pic.twitter.com/atL8nfMGlp — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) March 11, 2018

A shot of winter is coming our way tomorrow with highs in the 30s for many and wind chills in the 20s! Still looks like some snow/sleet tomorrow afternoon and evening.Little to no accumulation in the Triangle, but 1-2" possible along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces.Roads should stay wet unless it snows hard enough to overcome the warmer ground temperatures (mid 40s) and the higher March sun angle.Sun returns Tuesday but not the warmth. We'll have to wait until Thursday to get into the mid 50s, then mid 60s Friday!