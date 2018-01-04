Snow has stopped falling, but the snow on the ground will last a while. Then the next shot of Arctic air will move into the region today. Temperatures will drop into the teens again tonight, and brisk winds will make it feel even colder. Wind chill values are expected to drop to near zero by Friday morning.There's also a winter storm advisory in effect until 7am Saturday. Since temperatures will struggle to get above freezing snow will slowly melt. That could lead to black ice and slick spots on roads.Temperatures will continue to run extremely cold Friday and Saturday as high pressure moves southeast out of Canada into the weekend. Highs will be near 20 degrees below normal despite sunshine each day. Clear skies at night will help temperatures drop and bottom-out in the lower teens Friday and Saturday nights. Lows in the single digits are possible in normally colder areas in the countryside away from urban influences.An upper-level disturbance moving across the Plains this weekend will produce a low pressure system at the surface. This feature will approach the region Monday and bring rain into the viewing area Monday afternoon and Monday night. Temperatures will rebound to near 50 Monday and Tuesday, then another shot of cold air will follow.Stay safe and warm, and don't forget your pets!Brittany Bell