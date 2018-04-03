WEATHER

Snow this weekend? Probably not

Snow this week? Probably not (WTVD)

We told you yesterday some models were showing possible snow this weekend.

Well, for those of you who are ready for Spring, we have some good news!

For the most part, models have backed off and are no longer showing flakes for our area.

The only one that shows a dusting is the CMC (Canadian model) for the North Carolina/Virginia border.

On Monday, the EURO model showed that a foot of snow could fall (but not stick). Now, all snow has been removed from that model for the Triangle, leaving only a few flakes for our northern counties with no accumulation.

The GFS model also now shows no snow.

As always, keep an eye on the latest forecast here.
