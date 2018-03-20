Snow totals bumped up, slick roads in morning possible

WHAT TO EXPECT

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the Triangle area should see some snow Wednesday, making for a messy late-morning commute.A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Durham beginning at 1 a.m. Wednesday and continuing until 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said Tuesday night. There could be some slick spots on the roads in the morning.The advisory also covers the following counties: Alamance; Davidson; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Randolph; Vance.The models have been changed over the last few days, showing some light snow for the Triangle on Wednesday - we're talking less than a quarter of an inch for most areas but the NWS said Tuesday night that 1-2 inches are possible, mostly north of I-85 and 40, from the Triad to Henderson.Moisture will be limited but the setup is favorable for cold air to plunge in from the north allowing a transition from rain to snow (or possible sleet) during the morning hours.Rain will start in the morning with rain possibly changing to snow between 8 a.m. and noon.The latest runs of the global models have backed off a little, but are still showing some light snow falling.The EURO model shows 1.2 inches in Roxboro and areas further north and roughly .6 of an inch at RDU.And the GFS model shows even less snow in those areas - .3 of an inch in RoxboroWill it stick? Big Weather said temperatures will be in the mid-30s so any flakes that fall will melt.Our meteorologists are leaning toward less snow accumulation because we're getting into late March with a high sun angle and warmer ground temperatures.