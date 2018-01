Some areas get more than 10+ inches of snow

The latest:

Some areas reported up to a foot of snow as a winter storm marched through central North Carolina on Wednesday.Because of the increasing snow totals, the National Weather Service has extended a Winter Storm Warning for much of the viewing area until 1 a.m. Thursday.Parts of the ABC11 viewing area could see as much as 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulation (some areas east of the Triangle got even more) and forecasters are warning conditions will worsen into the night as temperatures drop. The largest accumulations will be to the northwest of Raleigh including Durham, Orange, Person and Chatham counties.The snow is also breaking records. A record 5 inches of snow fell at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 4 inches set in 1946.North Durham is reporting 9.4" of snow, Carrboro 5.5" and there's 3.3" in Cary. Those amounts are expected to increase as snow continues to fall.Snow is covering many secondary roads and officials are asking drivers to stay home. Because of the ongoing threat of bad conditions, most school districts, including Wake and Durham, have announced they are closed Thursday. Click here to see a full list of school closings.Governor Cooper issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter weather Tuesday afternoon.On Wednesday, Cooper urged North Carolinians to be alert and vigilant as the storm moves through the state. At a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Cooper said a little more than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power.State troopers had responded to 1,578 collisions, and 2,200 calls for service before 6 p.m. Wednesday.The Highway Patrol urged people to stay off the roads if possible."If you don't have to be out on the roadways, please don't," a Highway Patrol spokesman said. "We are asking everyone to please be mindful of the risk associated with driving overnight into tomorrow morning. Travel should not be made unless totally necessary."Temperatures will rebound into the 40s Thursday, 50s Friday, and 60s by the weekend.Some good news for those who are not fans of the snow, Big Weather said this may be the last blast of snow the area receives until February.