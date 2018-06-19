The heat was on today with highs in the mid and upper 90s and Heat Index values of 100-107. Later this evening, a few showers could drop out of Virginia into North Carolina before they fade away a little after midnight. Otherwise, it'll be warm and humid with lows in the low and mid 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with highs mostly in the mid 90s. There's a bit better chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon, but many spots will stay dry. The Heat Index will peak at around 100-105 in the afternoon. Be sure and stay cool!The upper level high that brought us the heat and humidity will begin to weaken and retreat to the south, causing temperatures to drop a bit and rain chances to go up. By Thursday, highs will be in the low and mid 90s with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. And many areas could stay BELOW 90 on Friday with more clouds and scattered showers and storms.Have a great evening,Chris