WEATHER

Hot Again Tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The heat was on today with highs in the mid and upper 90s and Heat Index values of 100-107. Later this evening, a few showers could drop out of Virginia into North Carolina before they fade away a little after midnight. Otherwise, it'll be warm and humid with lows in the low and mid 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with highs mostly in the mid 90s. There's a bit better chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon, but many spots will stay dry. The Heat Index will peak at around 100-105 in the afternoon. Be sure and stay cool!

The upper level high that brought us the heat and humidity will begin to weaken and retreat to the south, causing temperatures to drop a bit and rain chances to go up. By Thursday, highs will be in the low and mid 90s with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. And many areas could stay BELOW 90 on Friday with more clouds and scattered showers and storms.

Have a great evening,
Chris
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Natural remedies for sunburn
Summer camps shift gears to keep kids safe as temps soar
HEAT WAVE: Temperatures reach high 90s in the Triangle
Cloud resembling Donald Trump captured on president's birthday
More Weather
Top Stories
Helicopter slams to the ground after takeoff at State Highway Patrol training facility
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
NCSHP sergeant helps deliver baby on side of road
Teen dies after paramedics mistake him for being dead, cover him with sheet
Suspect who escaped police custody in Fayetteville arrested
Gov. Cooper recalls NC National Guard members from border
Show More
I-Team: Pool safety rules, even when followed, won't guarantee safety
Staying cool amid dangerous heat wave
Worker assaulted by inmates at Central Prison hospitalized with serious injury
School changes Confederate name to honor Obama
Troubleshooter helps homeowner who paid double for insurance
More News