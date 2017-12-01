WEATHER

Cooler Tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure moving into the northeastern United States tonight will push into North Carolina and lead to a seasonably chilly night with patchy clouds. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

High pressure will remain anchored to our north through this weekend, sending a cool air mass into the area for Saturday. A weak upper disturbance drifting through Saturday will generate some cloudiness and even stray showers, especially south of the Triangle. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid 50s. The weather looks dry for the Raleigh Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration tomorrow evening, but it will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday looks to be mainly sunny, leading to a milder and pleasant afternoon.

Some major changes to the weather pattern will get underway on Monday.
A strengthening storm system will track from Colorado to Lake Superior Monday into Monday night and a trailing cold front will march from Texas to the Mississippi Valley during this time. Ahead of the front, we will see some clouds streaming in. Winds will turn more to the south as well, leading to warmer air surging north into our area.
Temperatures may reach the 70s on Tuesday. The front will approach on Tuesday, leading to increasing cloudiness followed by showers later in the day and into Tuesday night. The front will slow to a crawl as it moves through, leading to some rain lingering into Wednesday as colder air pushes in. Temperatures Wednesday will be no higher than the 50s and could fall into the 40s during the day.

In the wake of this front, the weather pattern will favor cold air masses to push into the eastern part of the nation for a while. Highs likely get no higher than the 40s late next week and perhaps next weekend as well.

Have a great weekend!
Chris

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Don't miss 2017's only supermoon this Sunday
Stunning video: Mount Agung erupts
International Space Station Visible this Week
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
More Weather
Top Stories
Search for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods now in 5th day
Police: Check statements if you used ATM at Farmer's Market
Dame's Chicken & Waffles moving to new Durham home
Missing Florida teen spotted in NC found safe
Complaints grow about mail service in Raleigh
Women charged with force-feeding child
Police investigating rash of overnight car break-ins in Apex
Body found along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County
Show More
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed and set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Flynn prepared to testify Trump told him to contact Russians about ISIS: Confidant
Nanny accused of abusing 9-month-old baby
Apex man facing murder charges in wife's shooting death
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, Dec. 1, 2017
Dame's Chicken & Waffles moving to new Durham home
NC State board approves Doeren's new 5-year contract
Complaints grow about mail service in Raleigh
More Video