High pressure moving into the northeastern United States tonight will push into North Carolina and lead to a seasonably chilly night with patchy clouds. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.High pressure will remain anchored to our north through this weekend, sending a cool air mass into the area for Saturday. A weak upper disturbance drifting through Saturday will generate some cloudiness and even stray showers, especially south of the Triangle. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid 50s. The weather looks dry for the Raleigh Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration tomorrow evening, but it will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday looks to be mainly sunny, leading to a milder and pleasant afternoon.Some major changes to the weather pattern will get underway on Monday.A strengthening storm system will track from Colorado to Lake Superior Monday into Monday night and a trailing cold front will march from Texas to the Mississippi Valley during this time. Ahead of the front, we will see some clouds streaming in. Winds will turn more to the south as well, leading to warmer air surging north into our area.Temperatures may reach the 70s on Tuesday. The front will approach on Tuesday, leading to increasing cloudiness followed by showers later in the day and into Tuesday night. The front will slow to a crawl as it moves through, leading to some rain lingering into Wednesday as colder air pushes in. Temperatures Wednesday will be no higher than the 50s and could fall into the 40s during the day.In the wake of this front, the weather pattern will favor cold air masses to push into the eastern part of the nation for a while. Highs likely get no higher than the 40s late next week and perhaps next weekend as well.Have a great weekend!Chris