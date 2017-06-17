WEATHER

Some storms for the weekend

The typical summertime pattern will continue through the weekend with some sunshine and some afternoon or evening convective thunderstorms firing up across the area. Temperatures will once again be well into the 80s today and closer to 90 for Father's Day tomorrow.

As the upper-level system moving over the Great Lakes deepens Sunday night and Monday, a cool front will trigger more numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the lower 90s Monday, then readings will be more limited to the low 80s Tuesday due to clouds and a higher chance for precipitation.

As the front slowly pushes towards the coast, drier westerly winds will help to dry out the Piedmont Wednesday while promoting plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately there will be little drop in the humidity and it will stay rather warm with temperatures soaring well into the 80s.

The largely dry weather will last into Thursday while temperatures rise closer to 90 as the winds shift more southerly. A push of moisture from the south will arrive Friday which will get us back into a pattern of late-day thunderstorms popping up in the Triangle.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart

