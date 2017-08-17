With high humidity and temperatures rising up or into the low 90s, it will feel like 100-105 F at times today, and again tomorrow.A few spots will have a heat-cutting thunderstorm this afternoon, but coverage will still be pretty spotty. There will be a higher chance for more places to have a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon ahead of a a front and upper-level trough.This front and trough may be timed so that we don't have much in the way of any shower or thunderstorm activity in the Triangle on Saturday.Right now we still can't say for sure it will be dry, but the coverage will be higher off to the east and for those planning to head to the coast. This front will be a true "summer front" with very little impact on temperatures or humidity, but it will help deliver enough dry air that Sunday should be rain-free.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather