WEATHER

Still Hot & Sticky

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

With high humidity and temperatures rising up or into the low 90s, it will feel like 100-105 F at times today, and again tomorrow.

A few spots will have a heat-cutting thunderstorm this afternoon, but coverage will still be pretty spotty. There will be a higher chance for more places to have a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon ahead of a a front and upper-level trough.

This front and trough may be timed so that we don't have much in the way of any shower or thunderstorm activity in the Triangle on Saturday.

Right now we still can't say for sure it will be dry, but the coverage will be higher off to the east and for those planning to head to the coast. This front will be a true "summer front" with very little impact on temperatures or humidity, but it will help deliver enough dry air that Sunday should be rain-free.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Myths and folklore surrounding eclipses
Where you can still buy solar-eclipse glasses
Solar eclipse: Wear proper glasses - or risk eye damage
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
Chapel Hill Police: Man tried to abduct students from Franklin Street school
Durham Police investigating after 16-year-old shot
Fayetteville pedestrian struck, killed crossing Skibo Rd
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
4th person charged in destruction of Durham Confederate statue
Show More
Cumberland County on the lookout for 3 aggressive pit bulls
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
Who are the Workers World Party? And why Durham?
Permit for KKK cross burning atop Stone Mountain denied
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
More News
Top Video
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
Watch: Lion learns not to tangle with hippos
More Video