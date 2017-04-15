High pressure brought a warm day yesterday and it will be another warm day today with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There might be just enough moisture around today to allow a stray shower, but the best chance of that would be this afternoon and east of I-95.The overall pattern will not favor any adverse weather features tonight or during Easter Sunday. So, Easter Sunday should be dry and warm with morning temperatures starting out in the lower 60s at sunrise and warm into the lower to perhaps mid-80s on Sunday afternoon. This will be great weather for any outdoor activities.Meanwhile, a storm system in western Canada brought a late-season snowstorm for Edmonton, Alberta. This storm system will move east forcing a weak cold front to the east. This front will eventually move into the northeastern United States at night on Easter Sunday.This front will then become more oriented east to west then slowly move southward through Central North Carolina during Monday of next week. The front will bring more clouds and an increased chance for showers and even a few hit-and-miss thunderstorms. This front is now projected to move south of the region and end up stalling over northern South Carolina. This might still be close enough to Central North Carolina to bring at least the southern parts of the region some wet weather on Tuesday of next week.A series of fast-moving weather systems mostly located in the upper atmosphere will bring support for additional chances for showery weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.Have a great Easter weekend!Steve Stewart