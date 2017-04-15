WEATHER

Warm Holiday Weekend

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure brought a warm day yesterday and it will be another warm day today with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There might be just enough moisture around today to allow a stray shower, but the best chance of that would be this afternoon and east of I-95.

The overall pattern will not favor any adverse weather features tonight or during Easter Sunday. So, Easter Sunday should be dry and warm with morning temperatures starting out in the lower 60s at sunrise and warm into the lower to perhaps mid-80s on Sunday afternoon. This will be great weather for any outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, a storm system in western Canada brought a late-season snowstorm for Edmonton, Alberta. This storm system will move east forcing a weak cold front to the east. This front will eventually move into the northeastern United States at night on Easter Sunday.
This front will then become more oriented east to west then slowly move southward through Central North Carolina during Monday of next week. The front will bring more clouds and an increased chance for showers and even a few hit-and-miss thunderstorms. This front is now projected to move south of the region and end up stalling over northern South Carolina. This might still be close enough to Central North Carolina to bring at least the southern parts of the region some wet weather on Tuesday of next week.

A series of fast-moving weather systems mostly located in the upper atmosphere will bring support for additional chances for showery weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

Have a great Easter weekend!
Steve Stewart

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Costly start to the year for weather
America's biggest weather worries
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
More Weather
Top Stories
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
Hillside High theater students back from dream trip to Cuba
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Charlotte boy gets stuck in rotating restaurant, dies
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Oklahoma 'witch' gets life term for terrorizing grandchild
Veteran says 'vicious' dogs attacked him in Fayetteville
Show More
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying
Fayetteville man charged with sex offense involving toddler
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge goes free
More News
Top Video
Hillside High theater students back from dream trip to Cuba
NC's biggest Easter egg hunt returns to Fayetteville
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
More Video