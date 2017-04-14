High pressure centered over Long Island New York continues to bring central North Carolina dry weather. This dry weather feature will move east of the region tonight and tomorrow and surface winds will turn more out of the south during the next 24 hours. This more southerly wind will help usher in a more moist atmosphere. This will cause an increase in clouds tonight and a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow.The moisture within the atmosphere might increase enough to support a stray shower. However, overall most places will remain dry tomorrow with afternoon air warming to near or just above 80 degrees.The overall pattern will not favor any adverse weather features tomorrow night or during Easter Sunday. So, Easter Sunday should be dry and warm with morning temperatures starting out in the lower 60s at sunrise and warm into the lower to perhaps mid-80s Sunday afternoon. This will be great weather for any outdoor activities.Meanwhile a storm system in western Canada is producing a late-season snowstorm for Edmonton Alberta with 4-8 inches of snowfall expected by tomorrow morning. This storm system will move east forcing a weak cold front to the east. This front will eventually move into the Northeast U.S. Easter Sunday night. This front will then become more oriented east to west then slowly move southward through central North Carolina during Monday of next week. The front will bring more clouds and an increased chance for showers and even a few hit-and-miss thunderstorms. This front is now projected to move south of the region and end up stalling over northern South Carolina. This might still be close enough to central North Carolina to bring at least the southern parts of the region some wet weather Tuesday of next week.Have a great Easter weekend!Chris