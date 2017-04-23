Spotty showers across central NC prompt flood concerns

RALEIGH (WTVD) --As spotty showers linger across central North Carolina, the National Weather Service is issuing a flood warning for several areas.
The NWS issued a flood warning for the following rivers:
- Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties
- Haw River At Haw River affecting Alamance County
- Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County
- Lower Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County
- Tar River At Louisburg affecting Franklin County
- Tar River At Tarboro affecting Edgecombe County
Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.
A cold front near the area will keep conditions unsettled today with clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms in spots. The heaviest of the rainfall will be concentrated over western parts of the state where flooding is possible.
If you encounter deep water while driving, do not attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown.
Moderate risk of excessive rainfall over parts of NC today through Monday night. Rises on mainstem rivers are likely. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WyvFGyGxpj— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 23, 2017
Low pressure moving east over the southern Appalachians will lead to a steadier rainfall and embedded thunderstorms tonight. This system will linger over the Carolinas on Monday and drift toward the coast on Tuesday.
This will result in a dull, dreary period for the Triangle on Monday and at least through early Tuesday. Flooding will be a concern due to heavy rainfall in this region.
**FLOOD WATCH**— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 23, 2017
Periods of rain likely through Tuesday. The heaviest will be tomorrow. Models showing 2-3" possible pic.twitter.com/M5lkjSgHcD
High pressure building in from the west will bring the return of drier and warmer conditions as a southwesterly flow develops on Wednesday through the latter part of the week.
Temperatures will be back to near 80 on Wednesday, then into the mid- and upper 80s late week.