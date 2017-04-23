Spotty showers across central NC prompt flood concerns

Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties

Haw River At Haw River affecting Alamance County

Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County

Lower Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County

Tar River At Louisburg affecting Franklin County

Tar River At Tarboro affecting Edgecombe County

Moderate risk of excessive rainfall over parts of NC today through Monday night. Rises on mainstem rivers are likely. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WyvFGyGxpj — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 23, 2017

**FLOOD WATCH**

Periods of rain likely through Tuesday. The heaviest will be tomorrow. Models showing 2-3" possible pic.twitter.com/M5lkjSgHcD — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 23, 2017

As spotty showers linger across central North Carolina, the National Weather Service is issuing a flood warning for several areas.The NWS issued a flood warning for the following rivers:A cold front near the area will keep conditions unsettled today with clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms in spots. The heaviest of the rainfall will be concentrated over western parts of the state where flooding is possible.If you encounter deep water while driving, do not attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown.Low pressure moving east over the southern Appalachians will lead to a steadier rainfall and embedded thunderstorms tonight. This system will linger over the Carolinas on Monday and drift toward the coast on Tuesday.This will result in a dull, dreary period for the Triangle on Monday and at least through early Tuesday. Flooding will be a concern due to heavy rainfall in this region.High pressure building in from the west will bring the return of drier and warmer conditions as a southwesterly flow develops on Wednesday through the latter part of the week.Temperatures will be back to near 80 on Wednesday, then into the mid- and upper 80s late week.