Spotty showers and storms possible Tuesday evening

A weak front stalled in the area can still bring a shower or thunderstorm in spots this evening and then again tomorrow. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy with a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow.Finally, an upper-level trough moving east will push the front to the east and allow drier, less humid air to move in tomorrow night and Thursday.Thursday will have a fair amount of sunshine and it will feel rather comfortable as dew points will have dropped into the 50s.The area of high pressure will slide to the east and offshore by Friday, which will help pump more warmth and moisture into the mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S. Friday, the humidity levels will come back up some with the chance for a late-day stray thunderstorm.Saturday and Sunday will be warm and humid with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.Have a great Tuesday!