It will remain unseasonably warm and dry today through the day on Saturday with high pressure in control. This high pressure zone will slow the arrival of a cold front currently over the Great Lakes. This boundary will reach the Appalachians on Saturday but will not bring any precipitation to the region until Saturday night.

Clouds will become more numerous on Saturday as the front draws closer.

This front will then bring spotty showers to the area Saturday night into Sunday. This front will then move south and stall on Sunday as moisture moving north from an area of low pressure over the northern Caribbean brings more wet weather.

Another upper-level disturbance moving in from the west early next week can bring another shower on Monday. Behind this feature, however, drier weather is poised to return to the region Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

