Spring Arrives Monday

High pressure will build in from the west today which will promote a dry day with more in the way of sunshine and slightly cooler air.

After a clear and chilly night, high pressure will remain in control through Monday with plenty of sunshine along with a warmer afternoon.

The next weather system will be fast moving and impact the Carolinas on Tuesday. There should be enough moisture to support at least a few showers and there might even be some thunder. Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s with this weather system.

Drier and cooler conditions do work into the area later on Wednesday afternoon. High pressure to our north on Wednesday night allowing a northwesterly wind will allow temperatures to drop near the freezing mark on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The core of the cold air will be over the region by Thursday. Then we should see a warming trend as we move into next weekend as the high shifts to the east allowing temperatures to moderate

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
