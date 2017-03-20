Spring Arrives Today

Today will start off chilly with a mainly clear sky thanks to high pressure to the north. The air mass in place is very dry, so we'll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine today. With a slight breeze out of the west-southwest, it will be a little warmer today than it was yesterday, with highs getting into the 60s. The average high today is 65, so we'll be pretty close to that.Clouds will increase tonight as a warm front approaches from the south and west. There may even be a shower in a few spots, especially to the north of Raleigh. A cold front will approach from the north and west tomorrow, which may touch off a stray shower, but most areas will remain dry. The better chance for rain still looks to be tomorrow night as a disturbance rides along the front. Behind the front, a sprawling area of high pressure will sink southeastward through the Great Lakes into Wednesday and Thursday. With a persistent flow out of the north and northeast, temperatures will be below average by about 10 degrees or so on Thursday. As that high slowly drifts offshore by the end of the week, a southerly flow will return and temperatures will respond pretty quickly.The next system will be watching will be a storm cutting eastward across the Tennessee Valley this weekend. Saturday continues to look generally dry and mild with some sunshine before clouds and the chance for rain arrive on Sunday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart