WEATHER

Wet and Warm Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A frontal boundary that inundated much of the Appalachians and Tennessee Valley with rain on Saturday will continue its slow jog towards the Carolinas later this weekend. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will move south to north across the state on Sunday ahead of this front. The southwest winds will support an unseasonable sultry air mass, with high humidity and temperatures in the low 70s.

As the front inches across the state Sunday night and Monday, expect a steadier rain and drizzle that lasts through Monday evening across the coastal Plain.

High pressure will position to the north on Tuesday which will bring cool northeast winds, keeping temperatures near the 50 degree mark on Tuesday. With the front stalled just to the east, expect clouds and even a few spritz of drizzle.

Wednesday will be a nicer day as the high pressure moves off into the Atlantic and winds return out of the southwest. Expect partly cloudy skies and a warming trend for the second half of the week, with a better chance of rain over the western half of North Carolina.
Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Much needed rain falling across the area
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
More Weather
Top Stories
Man charged in Durham fatal shooting on Eva Street
2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 hang-up call; suspect in custody
Shots fired in wild chase from Holly Springs to Cary; 2 in custody
I-Team: Why is murder suspect out of jail on lower bond?
Warrants detail Raleigh teacher's sexual contact with students
New Meredith College poll examines NC voter attitudes
Hundreds of partners mobilize for NAACP's Moral March
Sheriff: Hope Mills woman scams hundreds in 'work-from-home' scheme
Show More
Popular bakery in Apex home works to stay in compliance
Troopers ID man killed in head-on crash in Wake County
Hillsborough man charged with child sex crimes
HUD Secretary to Matthew victims: 'help is on the way'
Warrant: Fayetteville man raped teen, gave her food to keep quiet
More News
Top Video
Sing 'Happy Birthday' for flu free hands?!
Durham Police investigate fatal shooting on Eva Street
Shots fired in wild chase from Holly Springs to Cary; 2 in custody
Hundreds of partners mobilize for NAACP's Moral March
More Video