A frontal boundary that inundated much of the Appalachians and Tennessee Valley with rain on Saturday will continue its slow jog towards the Carolinas later this weekend. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will move south to north across the state on Sunday ahead of this front. The southwest winds will support an unseasonable sultry air mass, with high humidity and temperatures in the low 70s.As the front inches across the state Sunday night and Monday, expect a steadier rain and drizzle that lasts through Monday evening across the coastal Plain.High pressure will position to the north on Tuesday which will bring cool northeast winds, keeping temperatures near the 50 degree mark on Tuesday. With the front stalled just to the east, expect clouds and even a few spritz of drizzle.Wednesday will be a nicer day as the high pressure moves off into the Atlantic and winds return out of the southwest. Expect partly cloudy skies and a warming trend for the second half of the week, with a better chance of rain over the western half of North Carolina.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell