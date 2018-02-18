WEATHER

Cloudy and Damp Monday

Clouds will increase from the south tonight. A warm front will be slow to track northward through the Triangle tomorrow and this will lead to overcast conditions with showers and occasional drizzle. There will be a wide range of temperatures across the region tomorrow, with milder conditions for the southern counties and cooler conditions across the north. Temperatures tomorrow night will rise across the region, as the warmer air surges northward.

Get ready for a big warmup Tuesday into Thursday as high pressure settles near Bermuda and provides an unseasonably warm southwest flow across the Triangle. High temperatures all three days well into the 70s are what we would expect in early May. Record highs all three days will be tied or broken, so get out and enjoy the springtime weather.

We expect sunshine on Tuesday, but more in the way of clouds on Wednesday and Thursday as a cool front crosses the Tennessee Valley and a shower cannot be ruled out.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
