One More Cool Day

A warm front will move across the area today allowing for more clouds than sunshine. It takes a while for the warm air to get here, though and highs today stay in the 50s.

A warmer flow of air that will start to bring shallow moisture tonight. This shallow moisture will bring cloudiness later tonight and a cloudy start to Wednesday.

The more southerly wind flow will bring a much warmer flow of air Wednesday afternoon, and this will take readings well into the 60s and 70s in some places.

Ahead of a cold front, dry, warm weather will prevail on Thursday with clouds giving way to some sunshine. Readings Thursday afternoon will rise well into the 70s.

The cold front will move west to east across Central North Carolina during Friday. This will bring spotty showers. The front will move east and south out of Central North Carolina by Friday evening.

Weak high pressure will help bring dry and cooler weather on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures averaging a few degrees lower than normal.

A storm system moving into the northern Rockies late this week will move east with a cold front. This system will move into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley southward into northern Texas on Sunday. Then the front should move into the eastern United States during the first half of next week. Warm, moist air returning ahead of this will bring more clouds a week from today. It is possible showers might accompany this returning warm, moist flow of air.

Have a great Tuesday!

