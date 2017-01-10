Strong high pressure will move off the East Coast and then move slowly eastward for the remainder of the week. This will bring the Carolinas into a more of a southwesterly flow in the lower levels of the atmosphere. The wind flow will usher in warmer air for the remainder of the week and readings will rise into the low-to-mid 50s by Wednesday afternoon.Moisture from the Atlantic Ocean will help bring plenty of clouds today and on Wednesday. Clouds thin out some on Thursday with some sunshine. That, plus the warm flow, sends temperatures well into the 60s to near 70. But this warm-up will be short-lived.Another large surface high pressure area will build into the Great Lakes on Friday and force a cold front south and east through the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. This front will sink southward across North Carolina on Friday night, bringing spotty showers and sprinkles.A cold air wedge will develop over the region on Saturday and this will lead to an overcast sky, morning drizzle, and daytime highs on Saturday no higher than the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region.The low-level cold air wedge will remain over the region into Sunday morning, then start to break down on Sunday afternoon. This will lead to some temperature recovery on Sunday. But low-level cold air will prevent readings from rising any higher than the 50s.A storm moving from the southern Plains towards the western Great Lakes on Sunday will help bring a more southerly flow and an attempt to bring higher temperatures on Monday, but the low-level cold air wedge might to be stubborn to fully break.Have a warmer Tuesday!Bigweather