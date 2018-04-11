ACCUWEATHER

Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers

Spring is the time when the flowers blossom and the sun shines, but it's also the peak of tornado season, among other types of severe weather. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Spring is the time when the flowers blossom and the sun shines, but it's also the peak of tornado season, according to AccuWeather.

Severe thunderstorms in spring have the potential to create damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall. Tornadoes are the most hazardous weather event in spring, and several tornadoes can be in one area at once.

And just because it's spring doesn't mean that it can't snow. Snowstorms have a habit of disrupting travel during early spring when the weather can do a complete 180 and be unpredictable.

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States and is more deadly than hurricanes, tornados and lightning. Flooding causes about $2 billion in damage every year.

Gusty winds can also trigger dust and firestorms between March and April when winds are strongest. Dust storms can turn into firestorms if accidental or careless burning occurs, potentially destroying hundreds of square miles of grasslands and forests.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadofloodingsnowsevere weatherfire safety
