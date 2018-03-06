An approaching cold front will bring rain through today. This rain will be mainly on the light side, but with temps in the 40s, it'll be a raw day.Once this front exits early this evening, winds will turn more out of the west, forcing any lingering showers east and out of the region.An approaching upper-level storm system will maintain clouds across the area tonight and tomorrow, bringing spotty showers to the region tomorrow.Once this feature moves off to the east later in the day, drier and colder air will follow with below-freezing temperatures expected outside of downtown Wednesday night.High pressure building eastward will bring dry and chilly conditions for Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures will average about 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.High pressure will move off to the east Friday night ahead of another storm approaching from the west that will bring cloudy skies and milder air on Saturday and Sunday.A cold front will move through the region Saturday afternoon with a shower or two. This feature will then move to the south and stall over Georgia and South Carolina. Low pressure will move along this stalled front Saturday night and Sunday, bringing rain and perhaps a thunderstorm for the end of the weekend.A trailing upper-level storm system will then bring additional showers on Monday before a northwest flow of dry and cooler air follows for Monday night through the middle of next week.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather