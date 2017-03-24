A nice warm up began today with temperatures rising into the 60s and low 70s.A southerly flow around high pressure helps to warm things tomorrow as well, with readings rising into the middle 70s. Expect more clouds than sun tomorrow, but still, it should be a dry day to enjoy the first spring Saturday.The warm weather with 70s will continue Sunday. Most of the day will be dry, but we will be watching a front approaching from the west. There could be a stray shower Sunday night, but the vast majority of the weekend will be dry.The front will fall apart over the region and warm, moist air will remain in place over central North Carolina on Monday. Given plenty of moisture, and warm daytime air, there will be lots of clouds Monday afternoon.We will have an increasing chance for showers and a few t-storm Tuesday. The front that brings these showers will then bring dry weather to central North Carolina Wednesday and Thursday.Have a great weekend!Chris