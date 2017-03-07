Despite an increase in cloudiness, readings rised into the 70s this afternoon; tonight will be another seasonably warm night.A large strong-surface storm just northwest of the Great Lakes will force a cold front into the Appalachians this evening.This front will move through central North Carolina after midnight and should be east of most of the viewing area by daybreak tomorrow.Showers will precede and accompany the cold front along with a thunderstorm in a few places. Dry more stable air will move in behind the front tomorrow morning and bring a sunny sky from the mid- and late morning through tomorrow afternoon.High pressure building over the Deep South Wednesday night will move east and help bring a dry, westerly flow of air over central North Carolina and the southern mid-Atlantic. This will help bring more very warm weather on Thursday and Friday ahead of a southward moving cold front. Readings are expected to rise well into the 70s Thursday afternoon under a sunny sky. Then Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine but readings will still top out close to 70. That cold front will drop southward through the region late Friday and Friday night then will stall just south of North Carolina during Saturday.A storm forming over the Texas panhandle Friday night will move eastward along the stalled front and bring increasing cloudiness later Saturday then some rain Saturday night into Sunday. The air aloft will be quite cold and if the precipitation comes down hard enough the rain will be mixed with wet snow. In fact, it's possible the precipitation might turn to all snow for a brief period of time Saturday night and early Sunday. Details on this situation are still highly uncertain.Once this storm moves off to the east around midday Sunday, the precipitation should come to an end and drier air will move in Sunday afternoon. Clouds might be stubborn to break up until late Sunday or Sunday night.Dry, less chilly weather will move into the region early next week.Have a great evening!Chris