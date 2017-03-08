WEATHER

Skies Clearing Today

As a cold front shifts east of the area this morning, the area dries out as more stable air moves in. Aside from the coastal showers early, the rest of the region will experience mainly sunny skies today with unseasonably warm temperatures.

High pressure building over the Deep South tonight will move east and help bring a dry westerly flow of air over Central North Carolina and the southern mid-Atlantic. This will help bring more very warm weather on Thursday and Friday ahead of a southward moving cold front.

Readings are expected to rise into the 70s on Thursday afternoon under a sunny sky. Then, Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, but readings will still top out close to 70. A cold front will drop southward through the region late on Friday and Friday night, then will stall just south of North Carolina during Saturday.

A storm forming over the Texas panhandle on Friday night will move eastward along the stalled front and bring increasing cloudiness later on Saturday, then some rain on Saturday night into Sunday. The air aloft will be quite cold, and if the precipitation comes down hard enough, the rain will be mixed with wet snow. In fact, it's possible the precipitation might turn to all snow for a brief period of time on Saturday night and early Sunday. Details on this situation are still highly uncertain.

Once this storm moves off to the east around midday on Sunday, the precipitation comes to an end and drier air will move in on Sunday afternoon. Clouds might be stubborn to break up until late on Sunday or Sunday night.

Dry, less chilly weather will move into the region as high pressure builds in from the west early next week.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather

