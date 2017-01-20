A weak storm system brought some showers to the region, mainly this morning. As it moves away, skies tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low and mid 50s--way above normal! Watch out for areas of dense fog.Saturday will start out dry, but the chance of rain will increase as we head through the day. Highs tomorrow will be quite mild, with highs in the mid 60s to near 70.Occasional showers will be the rule again Sunday as a strong low pressure system moves across the Deep South. There could be some strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. Right now, the best chance of severe weather looks to be to the south and east of us, but we'll keep an eye on it. It will remain warm on Sunday with highs in the 60s to near 70. 1-3" of rain are possible with this storm system.Scattered showers will continue on Monday, but dry and mild weather returns on Tuesday. It looks like we'll finally see a cool down by late next week, with temperatures going below normal by next weekend.Have a great weekend, and stay dry!Chris