The pattern will remain highly amplified for the next week which leads to quick moving troughs and ridges across the country leading to a highly changing weather pattern. High pressure will build into the Southeast today and hold overhead tonight. That high will be pressed southeast as the next trough deepens over the Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday. Another ridge will follow Sunday. Monday into Tuesday, a flatter trough will pass over the Great Lakes, while theflow over the southern portion of the states goes almost zonal. This will not last long as a large trough starts to deepen over the West Wednesday. This deepening trough will amplify the ridge over the Plains while the "flatter trough" deepens over the Northeast. This upper level pattern will lead to some interesting temperature fluctuations across the Triangle for the next few days. The surface high building south and east will warm things up by almost 10 degrees each day, today, tomorrow and Saturday. A surface front behind the trough Saturday will bring some clouds Friday night and showers Saturday. Temps will be warm and in the upper 60s. In the wake of the front, the ridge Sunday will dry us back out and allow for some cooler temps to move back into the area.Luckily, this next round of cool is only slightly below average and we stay in the upper 50s. Monday and Tuesday warm right back up with the next trough to the north. Tuesday's highs will be in the lower 70s but a surface front washing out as it gets into the Piedmont will allow for the chance for a few showers. The surface high will nose into the Southeast Wednesday and Thursday with the upper levels amplifying into a trough in the West and over the Northeast/Eastern Canada. The front that will stall/wash out Tuesday, will get pushed south allowing for sunshine to return, but also temps will come down again with highs projected to be in the upper 50s again.Stay warm!Steve Stewart