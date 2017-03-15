BRRR!!! Today has been unlike most mid March days with temperatures running nearly 25 degrees lower than the normal high which is around 63.High pressure over the central U.S. will work eastward and help to maintain a northwest flow of very dry and very cold air. Strong winds aloft combined with a strong pressure gradient has brought wind gusts over 30 mph in places. As the upper-level flow becomes decoupled from the lower level flow this evening, those winds will die down quickly.Given a clear sky, diminishing winds and very low dew points, below zero readings will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s close to near record low temperatures for the date.High pressure will remain over the Carolinas tomorrow and as a result readings are still going to be 12-18 degrees lower than normal. There will be one more night of clear frigid conditions tomorrow night then the large cold high pressure area will move to the east of central North Carolina on Friday and lower level winds will start to turn more out of the south. This more southerly flow will send temperatures well into the 50s Friday afternoon and low temperatures will be warmer than normal for once.A storm moving into British Columbia tonight will move gradually to the east track through the Great Lakes on Friday. A trailing cold front from this system will swing eastward and bring lowering and thickening clouds Friday night then the chance for showers on Saturday. The rain should move east and south out of central North Carolina later Saturday and dry weather will return Saturday night.In the wake of that cold front another dry stable air mass will move in from the west and this will bring cooler weather on Sunday. High pressure at the center of this cooler air will move off to the east of the Carolinas during early next week and a day to day warm up will occur Monday into Tuesday.A storm and cold front due to move into the Pacific Northwest later Friday and Friday night will move quickly eastward this weekend. The cold front will move south and east into the mid-Atlantic states Monday night and move southward through central North Carolina Tuesday of next week with the chance for showers.Another large high pressure area building southeast out of central Canada will bring another round of cooler and dry weather to central North Carolina Wednesday of next week.Stay warm!Chris