High pressure will bring dry, cold weather today. After readings starting in the low to mid-20s, temperatures will only rise to about 50 this afternoon. At least there will be less wind than yesterday, and more sunshine with a few clouds.That high pressure area will move east of the Carolinas tonight and Saturday, causing surface winds to turn more out of the southwest. This wind change will allow warm air to return to central North Carolina this weekend. Readings rise 10-15 degrees above normal on Saturday and into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday, breaking records.A cold front will move through Monday with some cloudiness, but little or no chance for rain. It now looks as if this front will continue to move south and high pressure will build in from the west Monday night and Tuesday. The cold air following this front will not be nearly as cold as what the region is experiencing now.The next chance for wet weather comes on Wednesday from a slow-moving storm system.Have a great weekend and enjoy the warm temps!Bigweather