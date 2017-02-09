An impressive surge of very cold air has followed a cold front that swept through the region this morning with a scattering of showers and spotty thunderstorms. Temperatures this afternoon have been hovering in the mid- to upper 40s. In fact, readings have fallen a degree or two in places during the mid-afternoon, a testament to how cold this air is.High pressure moving into the central United States will move east and bring dry, cold weather tonight with readings falling into the lower to mid-20s. Tomorrow will be another chilly day with temperatures climbing no higher than 50 F during the afternoon. At least there will be less wind, and for the most part a sunny sky.That high pressure area helping to bring the colder weather will move east of the Carolinas tomorrow night and Saturday, causing surface winds to turn more out of the south and southwest. This wind change will allow unseasonably warm air to return to central North Carolina this weekend with readings rising 10-15 degrees above normal on Saturday and well into the 70s on Sunday, challenging records.A cold front will move through central North Carolina Monday of next week with some cloudiness but little or no chance for rain. It now looks as if this front will continue to move east and south well out of the region and high pressure will build in from the west Monday night and Tuesday. The cold air following this front will not be nearly as cold what the region is experiencing now and during the next36 hours.The next chance for wet weather might come Wednesday of next week from a slow-moving storm system coming out of the southwest U.S. and Texas.Have a great evening!Chris