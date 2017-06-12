WEATHER

Hot Again Tuesday

This evening will be warm and humid. Temperatures will only gradually drop to the 70s after sunset.

The hot summer time weather continues Tuesday due to high pressure in place. The humidity will make it feel a tad bit warmer. By Wednesday high pressure starts to weaken, and that will allow isolated showers to pop up. We're not anticipating anything widespread.

By mid-week, we'll see more afternoons showers and storms developing on radar as high pressure continues to weaken.

Chris Hohmann

