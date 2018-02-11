A slow-moving cold front will continue to crawl through the state Monday, bringing periods of rain and drizzle. A change in wind direction will prompt falling temperatures with low 60s at daybreak falling into the 40s by day's end. While the front moves offshore, cloudy weather will last into Monday night and perhaps Tuesday. A cool northeast wind will keep temperatures in the 40s, about 10 degrees below normal Tuesday.Conditions will start to improve Wednesday as high pressure moves over the Atlantic and winds return out of the southwest. The thick cloud deck will break for some sunshine and temperatures will return to seasonably warm levels.The warming trend will continue Thursday. Meanwhile, a surge of moisture over the country's midsection will bring more clouds across the state.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell