Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
Weather
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Storm causes trouble in the Triangle
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3718343" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Summer storm causes trouble in the Triangle. (WTVD)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Friday, July 06, 2018 07:20PM
Related Topics:
weather
weather
flash flooding
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
Watching the Tropics
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
Could we see tropical storms in the near future?
More Weather
Top Stories
Durham man remains hospitalized after lightning strike
2 injured in fire and explosion at RapidXChange propane center
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham
Wilson police make 5 arrests following string of paintball shootings
US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits
Third fatal balcony fall in the last month reported in Myrtle Beach
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Show More
'Charlie's Cooler:' Widow carries on husband's good deeds
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Mother sends out warning after son's feet were burned by light up tennis shoes
Investigators will never know cause of Carowinds parking lot fire
More News