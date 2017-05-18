Risk tomorrow late day into Saturday morning. Biggest Severe Threat comes from #hail. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/7WvwGwldHO — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 18, 2017

Temperatures fell just short of 90 F yesterday with a high of 89. The last time it hit 90 F at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was way back on September 24 when it hit 92. It will be hot again today with sunshine.Afternoon temperatures are likely to hit 90. Humidity levels will be higher too. Not summer humid, but with dew points in the middle 60s it will be noticeable.Friday, more clouds will mix in but it will remain very warm and rather humid. A front will be slowly sliding south across Pennsylvania and southern Ohio helping to bring in that added moisture. However, with that front so far north, we expect rain-free weather in the region during the daylight hours. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon Friday over the Appalachians and into the foothills of Virginia and North Carolina Friday night. As the storms start to fire, the SPC has the northern part of the viewing area in a marginal risk. The biggest threat would be from hail.That front will slowly sink south into the area on Saturday for our first good chance for a shower or thunderstorm to be around. This front may limp through the area at some point, but it's going to be very weak and stall just to the south. Temperatures will be lower Saturday and Sunday because of more clouds.It also could shower or thunderstorm in spots on Sunday, but most places will stay dry.A better organized cold front will cross the state Monday resulting in a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms.Have a great Thursday and stay cool!Bigweather