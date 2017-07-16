A stalled frontal boundary over the region will yield a few showers and thunderstorms once again as the weekend concludes. The best chance for activity will be south and east of the Triangle, while areas to the northwest are likely to be dry. Any thunderstorm can bring locally heavy rainfall as activity is expected to be slow moving. It will be seasonably warm and humid otherwise with some sunshine.Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread on Monday as a disturbance to the west nears the area. Activity will once again be slow moving, leading to a threat of heavy rainfall. On the positive side, the severe threat will be relatively low.A similar theme is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, this feature is expected to get the boot, allowing for drier air in the upper reaches of the atmosphere to move into the region and dry things out.Temperatures will edge upward as well late in the week, pushing into the mid-90s in many locations. Combined with the humidity it will feel more like 100-105.Have a great day!Steve Stewart